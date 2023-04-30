Home

Shikhar Dhawan Makes STUNNING Claim on MS Dhoni Ahead of IPL 2023

IPL 2023: This is surprising because Dhoni is considered to be the coolest head on a cricket field. The left-hander also said that Dhoni knows how to handle his anger well.

Dhawan on Dhoni (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni have shared the dressing room on a number of occasions in their lifetime and that means the two know each other well. Ahead o the mega IPL 2023 clash on Sunday between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at the Chepauk, Dhawan made a stunning revelation. The PBKS captain claimed that he has seen the angry side of CSK captain Dhoni. This is surprising because Dhoni is considered to be the coolest head on a cricket field. The left-hander also said that Dhoni knows how to handle his anger well.

Shikhar Dhawan said while speaking on Star Sports: “I’ve seen the angry side of MS Dhoni. it was visible in his eyes, but he knows how to control his anger very well which attracts me a lot. He can speak even without speaking.”

“MS Dhoni is an incredible leader, everyone knows that. And as a person also, he’s a gem of a guy,” he added.











