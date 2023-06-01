Shikhar Dhawan Meets Rishabh Pant At NCA After IPL 2023, Delhi Boys Reunite In Bengaluru. (

Home

Bengaluru: Punjab Kings’ skipper Shikhar Dhawan met Rishabh Pant on Wednesday and gave an update on India’s premium wicket-keeper batter, who is currently undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“Back and better than ever! So happy to see you again,” Dhawan posted a picture with Pant, which he took inside the NCA premises.

Former India international Harbhajan Singh reacted to the photo by commenting two diamond emojis. No doubt they are Indian cricket’s finest diamonds.

”He is in good spirits. He can walk now considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase soon”, a BCCI source told TOI recently.

The 25-year old was supposed to undergo a second surgery on his PCL but the doctors confirmed that there is no need as the improvement shown by the keeper is on the positive side.

As thing stand, Pant's comeback can happen a lot earlier than expected and that would be a big boost for the Indian squad as the World Cup is in 5 months time. The Delhi Capitals man is presently giving more attention to strengthening at the NCA.
















