Home

Sports

Shikhar Dhawan Picks Virat Kohli As Best Batsman In The World, Names 5 Superstars Who Will Play In His Dream ODI XI

Dhawan who has played the role of a stand-in captain in various T20I and ODI series for India, didn’t make the cut for the Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Shikhar Dhawan Picks Virat Kohli As Best Batsman In The World, Names 5 Superstars Who Will Play In His Dream ODI XI. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s one of the best left-handed batters, Shikhar Dhawan has gone against the likes of Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma and have chosen former India captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world presently.

“The first (picked) is Virat of course. He is the best batter in the world and has been scoring runs like crazy. Rohit is a very experienced customer. He has scored lots of runs in ICC tournaments and bilateral (series) and he’s a proven player (on the big stage),” Dhawan told to ICC as he names 5 star cricketers who will play in his dream ODI XI.

“I’ll go for Mitchell Starc as he is one of the best fast bowlers (in the world). The fourth player will be Rashid Khan with his mystery action. I am sure he’ll be very, very impactful (in India) and will take lots of wickets,” Dhawan added.

“Shaheen Afridi I wouldn’t take because then there would be two left-arm pacers, so I’ll go for Rabada. Rabada has that extra pace and extra bounce that is going to rush the batters,” concluded Dhawan. Dhawan who has played the role of a stand-in captain in various T20I and ODI series for India, didn’t make the cut for the Asia Cup 2023 squad. But the southpaw was shocked when he was omitted from the Asian Games 2023 squad. “When my name was not there (for Asian Games), I was a bit shocked,” Dhawan told PTI. “But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it. Happy that Rutu (Gaikwad) will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well,” he further added. The last international tournament, Dhawan competed in was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Shikhar Dhawan’s Fav 5 : Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada.















