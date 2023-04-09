Shikhar Dhawan Says Captaincy Doesnt Affect Me After PBKS Captains 99 Not Out Goes In Vain Vs SRH

Home

IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Says ‘Captaincy Doesn’t Affect Me’ After PBKS Captain’s 99 Not Out Goes In Vain Vs SRH

Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of IPL 2023 while Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their maiden victory of the season.



Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot against SRH in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan admitted that captaincy doesn’t affect him after the Punjab Kings skipper’s unbeaten 99 went in vain against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2023 encounter on Sunday. It was also SRH’s first win of the season after opening two losses.

Asked to bat first, Punjab Kings endured a disastrous start as they lost Prabhsimran Singh in the very first ball of the match. The fall of wickets continued as Dhawan could only watch from the other end.

But Dhawan had other ideas as he smashed the SRH bowlers for 12 fours and five sixes in his 66-ball knock to take his team to a respectable total. Helping Dhawan along the way was Bhuvneshwar, who spilled three chances by the batter, including two off his own bowling.

Mayank Markande was the pick of SRH bowlers with 4/15 as Punjab finished at 143/9. In reply, Rahul Tripathi sizzled with an unbeaten 48-ball 74 to help his side complete the task in 17.1 overs. Skipper Aiden Markram remained not out on 37 off 21 balls.

“Was very happy with my knock. As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets and couldn’t put a big total and because of that we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score,” Dhawan said after the match.

“I was pleased (with the bowling), there was not much to defend, lot of learning for us from this game. I am enjoying the captaincy, have a great bunch of boys, just taking it day-by-day. Captaincy doesn’t affect me, I just back my plans.

“With so much experience, I know how to play with a calm mind,” added Dhawan, who currently holds the Orange Cap. On the other hand, Markram was super happy for Markande who replaced Adil Rashid in the playing XI.

“It was special. It was a bit rough for us at the start but we are happy to win today. But it was still about believing in ourselves. It’s not a nice move (On Markande replacing Rashid) to make but I am super happy for Markande. He bowled really well tonight,” said Markram.

“He (Rahul Tripathi) showed his class tonight. It’s easy with Rahul at the other end. Great franchise to be a part of and it’s our first win of the season, it means a lot,” added the South African.











