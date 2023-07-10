Menu
Shikhar Dhawan to Lead; Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Get Picked

  India's Predicted Squad For Asian Games 2023: Shikhar Dhawan to Lead; Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad Likely to Get Picked

Asia Games 2023: Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side and a number of IPL heroes would also make the cut for the tournament. 

It is most likely that Shikhar Dhawan, not in consideration for a World Cup spot, may lead the Asian Games 2023 squad.. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: While there is much speculation over India’s probable squad for the ODI World Cup, the side that will feature in the Asian Games will also be picked. The Asian Games start on 23 September and will go on till 8 October and will take place in Hangzhou, China. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has already confirmed that players likely to get picked for the 50-over ODI World Cup 2023 will not be considered for the Asian Games squad.

This means top stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and the others would not feature. Multiple reports suggest that veteran Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the side and a number of IPL heroes would also make the cut for the tournament.

Probable Men’s squad for Asia Games:
Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nehal Wadhwa, Rahul Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Washington Sundar, Yash Dhull, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Nitish Rana

Not just India; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan also may not send their best XI for the event as the dates will clash with the ODI World Cup.

This will also be the third time cricket will be a part of the Asian Games. India would like to leave a mark and win the competition.

Meanwhile, the main Indian cricket team is in the Windies where they will lock horns with the hosts in a full-fledged series. The first Test between the two sides at Dominica starts on July 12. India will start favourites.










