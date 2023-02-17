Shiv Sunder Das In Contention For BCCIs Interim Selection Committee Chairman After Chetan Sharma Resigns

Home

Shiv Sunder Das In Contention For BCCI’s Interim Selection Committee Chairman After Chetan Sharma Resigns

Chetan Sharma’s explosive revelations during a sting operation conducted by Zee News rocked Indian cricket on Tuesday.



Chetan Sharma tendered his resignation on Friday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India opener Shiv Sunder Das is in contention to be appointed as interim chairman of the BCCI selection committee after Chetan Sharma resigned from his post following the sting operation controversy that rocked Indian cricket. Das has played 23 Tests, the most number among the current lot in the selection panel.

“Chetan has tendered his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah and his resignation has been accepted. His position had become untenable after the sting operation. He resigned voluntarily and wasn’t asked to resign,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity on Friday.

Chetan was in Kolkata along with other selection committee members for the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra. They were there to select the Irani Cup team. But once his resignation was accepted, Chetan left for Delhi and avoided the waiting media at the airport.

Sharma, who was re-aapointed as BCCI’s chief selector after being sacked last year, in the sting operation conducted by Zee News, alleged that several players took injections to make return to competitive cricket even if they are 80-85 per cent fit.

The former pacer also admitted that he and the team management were not on the same page regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s return from stress fracture for the Australia T20I series. Sharma also claimed that Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav and Deepak Hooda regularly visited him at his residence.

Sharma also revealed a lot about the bitter fight between Virat Kohli and then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and also spoke about the ego clash between Kohli and Rohit Sharma.











