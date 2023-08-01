Home

Shivam Dube Credits MS Dhoni For ‘Upgrade’ In Game Play After CSK Star Makes India Comeback

Shivam Dube, who last played for India in 2020, has been named in the national side for the Ireland T20Is and Asian Games.



Shivam Dube has transformed himself under MS Dhoni at CSK. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni played an important role in reshaping Shivam Dube’s career back on track. The southpaw, who last played for India in 2020, has made a comeback to the national team on the back his superlative performances in the Indian Premier League and also the ongoing Deodhar Trophy.

Dube was initially named in the Indian team for the Asia Games in China in September. The 30-year-old also also named for the Ireland T20Is on Monday. The Mumbai batter credited Dhoni for making him ‘upgrade’ his game.

“I cannot express all the things (that Dhoni helped me with),” Dube said in a video uploaded on the BCCI’s website. “I have upgraded my game. I got to know how to finish the game, how to be in the situation, how to tackle the bowlers, that all things are more important.

Dube also revealed how Dhoni instillec confidence in him. “But, I definitely got some big tips. He told me to play till the end and try to finish the game. You can win many matches from your batting, so keep believing in yourself’,” he said.

Although an all-rounder by trait, Dube was used purely as a batter in the IPL by CSK. He scored 418 runs in the 16 matches at a strike rate of 158.33 and played a crucial role in CSK’s road to record-equalling fifth IPL title earlier this year.

He the carried the same form into Deodhar Trophy too where scored an unbeaten 83 off 78 balls for West Zone with five sixes and three fours to help them win against North Zone.















