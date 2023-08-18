Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Dream11 Prediction For Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 Match 11

Shivamogga Lions vs Mysore Warriors Dream11 Prediction For Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 Match 113 min read
SL would want to start with a bang when they take on MW in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 Match 11 in Bengaluru, India.
New Delhi: The Shivamogga Lions will lock horns with the Mysore Warriors in the 11th match of the Maharaja Trophy 2023 on Friday. The game will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on August 18. The Shivamogga Lions currently boast amazing form, having won all three of their games in the competition so far. Their last victory came against the Gulbarga Mystics where the Lions won the game by three wickets. Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, have only won one out of their three games. Their last game was also against the Gulbarga Mystics. It marked their only win in the campaign thanks to a phenomenal performance from Manoj Bhandge that saw him scalp four wickets. They bundled out the Mystics at a score of 144 in 19 overs.
Toss – The Maharaja Trophy 2023 game toss between Shivamogga Lions and Mysore Warriors will take place at 12:30 PM IST
Time – August 18, 1 PM IST
Venue – M Chinnaswamy Stadium
SL vs MW match details: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Shreyas Gopal
Vice-captain: Karun Nair
Wicketkeepers: Nihal Ullal
Batters: Karun Nayar, Rohan Kadam, Abhinav Manohar, Kranthi Kumar
All-rounders: Manoj Bhandge, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal
Bowlers: Monish Reddy, M Venkatesh, V Koushik
SL vs MW: Probable Playing XI
SL: S Shivaraj, Rohan Kadam, Kranthi Kumar, Abhinav Manohar, K Rohit, Shreyas Gopal (c), Nihal Ullal (wk), V Koushik, Pranav Bhatia, HS Sharath, Deepak Devadiga
MW: Rahul Rawat, Karun Nair (c), Monish Reddy, M Venkatesh, Tushar Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Shashikumar Kamble, S Rakshith (wk), Manoj Bhandge, Jagadeesha Suchith
SL vs MW: Full Squads
Shivamogga Lions: Abhinav Manohar, Adhoksh Hegde, Kranthi Kumar, Pavan Shirdi S, Rohan Kadam, K Rohit, S Shivaraj, SS Aditya, Aditya Somanna, Ashok D, HS Sharath, Nischith Rao, Rohan Naveen, Shreyas Gopal, Nihal Ullal (wk), Vinay Sagar (wk), Deepak Devadiga, Mohammed Ibrahim Rayyan, Pranav Bhatia, Shreyas Puranik, V Koushik
Mysore Warriors: Codanda Ajit Karthik, Gautam Mishra, Karun Nair (c), Rahul Rawat, Ravikumar Samarth, Shoaib Manager, Bharath Dhuri, Gowtham Sagar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manoj Bhandge, Shashikumar Kamble, Rakshith S (wk), Tushar Singh (wk), Aditya Mani, Kushal Wadhwani, Lankesh, M Venkatesh, Monish Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Shreesha Achar
Pitch Report
The pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has a history of favouring the batters with the average score being 161 runs. Depending on the result of the toss, the team to bat first can set a massive total early to get an advantage in the game.