Shoaib Akhtar Backs Pakistan to Beat India in ODI World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup 2023: As per Akhtar, there is always a first and Pakistan should beat India. Akhtar reckons all the hype created by the media puts added pressure on the host nation.

Kolkata: With less than two months to go for the start of the ODI World Cup in India, the buzz is palpable. Also, what excites fans is the prospect of a India versus Pakistan cracker at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14. While predictions are rife over who will win, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has broken his silence and predicted the winner of the high-octane clash. As per Akhtar, there is always a first and Pakistan should beat India. Akhtar reckons all the hype created by the media puts added pressure on the host nation.

“There is always a first. There has to be a start and with you all putting pressure on your team, there cannot be a better occasion for Pakistan to beat India in India,” Akhtar said in an exclusive on Rev Sports.

But before the much-awaited India vs Pakistan ODI WC game, all eyes would be on the Asia Cup where the arch-rivals face-off twice in the group stage and then there could be a third if the two teams make the summit clash.

India will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy. Kohli has always been the star performer when it comes to matches against Pakistan, the latest being his 82 not out last year during the T20 World Cup at the MCG. He would of course be the key player from India in that game.

Meanwhile, the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup is yet to be announced. As per reports, the announcement would happen on August 20.










