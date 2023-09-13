Shoaib Akhtar BOLD Comment Ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 do-or-Die Match

Home

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he received texts during India’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka that Rohit Sharma’s men ‘fixed’ the game.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the Rawalpindi Express, has disclosed that he received anonymous texts during India’s Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka. The text says that the Team India fixed the game. As per the points table, India’s defeat to Sri Lanka would have made the scenario more difficult for Pakistan’s quest to the Asia Cup 2023 final. However, India beat the defending champions by 41 runs and that made Lanka face Pakistan in a virtual semifinal on September 14.

There was a stage when India was stuggling against Sri Lanka as the 20 year old Dunith Wellalage picked up a five-wicket haul, imposing limits on the Men in Blue to a total of 213 runs. On the other hand Sri Lanka was all-out for 172 runs however Wellalage hammered an unbeaten knock of 42 as a lone wolf, as falling short of partners on the other end.

Akhtar on his YouTube Channel opened up that he received texts from people that India shall lose the match against Sri Lanka to eliminate Pakistan from the road of finals. Taking action on that, the Former pacer whipped out at the allegations, calling them ‘absolutely non sense’ before he expressed his dismay about the 228 run defeat, which was ‘disgracing’ in the words of the ‘Rawalpindi Express’.















