Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam For His English Speaking Skills, Says There Is No Character

Home

Sports

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam For His English Speaking Skills, Says There’s No Character

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Pakistan cricket team and Babar Azam for their English speaking skills and told that they are not presentable in front of the media and lack character big time.

Shoaib Akhtar Slams Babar Azam For His English Speaking Skills, Says There’s No Character. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the Pakistan cricket team and Babar Azam for their English speaking skills and told that they are not presentable in front of the media and lack character big time.

“Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there’s no character in the team, nor do they know how to talk.) How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How difficult is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV”, Shoaib Akhtar told in an interview with Suno News.

Akhtar also said that it is due his good communication skills along with the likes of Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram, that they’ve got all the endorsements and the present Pakistani cricketers are lagging behind it.

“Is there any other cricketer who can speak well? Why do only I, Shahid Afridi, and Wasim Akram get all the advertisements? The reason is that we take it as a job”, he told.

Back in 2020, Babar clearly said that his job is to play cricket and he is not any random white-skinned guy who will know English thoroughly. He further added that he will learn the language over a period of time and it won’t happen overnight.

“I’m a cricketer; my job is to play cricket. I am not a ‘gora’ who knows English thoroughly. Yes, I am working on it, but you learn these things over a period of time; you can’t just suddenly learn it,” Babar told.











