Global Basketball Franchise Expands to San Mateo County, Delivering Gamified and Immersive Training to the Bay Area

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif.

Jan. 16, 2026

About Shoot 360



/PRNewswire/ —the leader in technology-powered basketball training, will open its newest location in San Mateo County on January 30. Located in Belmont at 23 Karen Rd., the new training facility will mark the brand’s expansion into the Bay Area. Shoot 360 is a leader in basketball innovation and skill development, providing athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training. The same Shoot 360 advanced ball detection technology is used by nearly every NBA team, as well as over 100 collegiate basketball programs. Through a unique combination of interactive technology and physical activity, the Shoot 360 experience measures participants’ skillset and uses performance data to help identify ways they can improve their game. The brand’s proprietary software tracks and measures skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting to give athletes instant feedback on their performance to get better, faster. The San Mateo County location is led by owners Dan Trigub and Dieterich Johnson-Nurnberg, general manager Chuck Barnes, and partner David “Coach DMO” Moore, all deeply connected to the Bay Area basketball community. Together, they bring expertise in tech, coaching, youth development, and operations to the facility. Trigub, a first-generation American, built his career in the tech sector with leadership roles at Uber and Lyft before co-founding MedArrive, where he served as Co-Founder and CEO. His interest in the concept began while traveling with his son for a basketball tournament in Oregon. They visited the Shoot 360 location in Beaverton to get extra practice, and the experience highlighted the potential for a technology-driven training space in their own community. This visit ultimately set the vision for bringing a location to San Mateo County. Johnson-Nurnberg, a first-generation American, contributes a strong academic and coaching background. He is a kinesiology professor and coached college basketball for nine years. He also runs Fury, a well-established youth basketball program with Nike EYBL ties in the area. His experience gives him a clear understanding of what young athletes need to grow and compete. Barnes offers an advanced player development perspective. A highly recruited high school athlete, he went on to play at the top junior college in the nation and later served as general manager at Team Esface Basketball Academy, one of the leading youth basketball organizations in the Bay Area. His time in production management at Tesla further strengthened his operational experience, and he later returned to Esface, where he met Trigub through his son’s involvement in the program. “Opening Shoot 360 is truly a passion project for all of us,” said Trigub. “Our own kids, who share our love for basketball, are what inspired us to bring this location to San Mateo County. We want to create a space where young athletes can practice, improve, and enjoy the game they love while giving them the support we know makes a difference.” Shoot 360 of San Mateo County will span 6,000 square feet and feature 5 skills courts, 4 permanent shooting courts, 1 half court, and approximately 250 square feet of strength and conditioning space equipped with a VertiMax machine—all designed to transform the way basketball players in San Mateo County train, compete, and connect. In pursuit of the brand’s mission to grow the game of basketball globally, the international franchise has caught the attention of NBA and WNBA stars as well, boasting high-profile owners and investors, including Trae Young, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Rodney Stuckey, Thad Young, and Zaza Pachulia. The San Mateo County location will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and is available at (650) 420-6800 or online at. Additional updates can be found onand. To learn more about Shoot 360 and its franchise opportunities, please visitShoot 360 is the world’s premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 50 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit. Media Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman Public Relations,, 630-945-0474 SOURCE Shoot 360