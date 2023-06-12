Shraddha Kapoor TROLLS Third Umpire Hilariously Over Shubman Gills Controversial Dismissal During WTC Final

Home

Shraddha Kapoor TROLLS Third Umpire Hilariously Over Shubman Gill’s Controversial Dismissal During WTC Final | VIRAL POST

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and trolled the third umpire hilariously.

Shraddha Kapoor TROLLS Third Umpire

London: India lost the World Test Championship final 2023 by 209 runs against Australia at the Oval on Sunday. Following the loss, the Indian team faced heat from the experts and on social media. But some experts and fans reckoned things could have been different if India opener Shubman Gill would not have been given out by the third umpire. It was a close-call over Cameron Green had taken the catch cleanly or not. Replays showed that there was ample doubt, yet the decision went in favour of the Australian team. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media and trolled the third umpire hilariously. She shared an Instagram story where she offered ‘badaam’ too the third umpire.

Gill was looking in good touch till he got dismissed for 18 off 19 balls.

The International Cricket Council also tweeted pictures of the catch along with the caption – “That Cameron Green catch!”

BCCI president Rajeev Shukla gave his take in an interaction with ANI. In an indirect message to Gill, he said: “We should not create a dispute over this. We should accept the decision of the Third umpire.”

“At the time I definitely thought I caught it,” Green said. “I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it’s left up to the third umpire (Kettleborough) and he agreed.”















