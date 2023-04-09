Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer Goes Berserk After Rinku Singh Hit Winning SIX For KKR In Final Over Against Gujarat Titans- WATCH VIRAL Video

Kolkata Knight Riders’ last season’s captain Shreyas Iyer was over the moon on Sunday after Rinku Singh took Kolkata Knight Riders over the finishing line by hitting 5 consecutive sixes in the final over to chase down 204 runs against defending champions Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer Goes Berserk After Rinku Singh Hit Winning SIX For KKR In Final Over Against Gujarat Titans- WATCH VIRAL Video. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders’ last season’s captain Shreyas Iyer was over the moon on Sunday after Rinku Singh took Kolkata Knight Riders over the finishing line by hitting 5 consecutive sixes in the final over to chase down 204 runs against defending champions Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Iyer, who was supposed to captain KKR this year as well, now has to support his team from the side-lines after suffering a back injury. Nitish Rana has taken his place as captain for the new season.

The video of Iyer’s reaction has gone on viral on social media.

Celebration by Shreyas Iyer when Rinku Singh won it for KKR. pic.twitter.com/XyWbqIsj8Q — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 9, 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders from their social media account, even posted a video call screenshot of Shreyas and Rinku after the match.

Who wants to see THIS full video call? ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sqzF9rvS11 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

Needing 29 runs off the last over, Rinku slammed left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five sixes on the trot to register a last-ball victory.

Rashid Khan led from the front and returned with impressive figures of 3 for 37, while Alzarri Joseph (2/27) picked up two wickets, but all their efforts went in vain.

Venkatesh Iyer made 83 off 40 balls for KKR while skipper Nitish Rana played a fine 29-ball 45-run knock.

Rinku played the knock of his life and struck one four and as many as six hits over the fence to seal a famous win for KKR.











