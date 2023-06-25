Menu
Shreyas Iyer In Race Against Time To Be Fit Before 2023 ODI World Cup At Home: Report

Shreyas Iyer is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru recovering from a back injury that he suffered during Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering at NCA. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer’s return to international cricket may take longer than expected as reports suggest the India batter might not be fit in time for the Asia Cup 2023, putting his ODI World Cup dreams in jeopardy.

Earlier it was reported that Iyer along with KL Rahul are targeting Asia Cup 2023 return. But it looks unlikeky now and if TOI’s reports is to be believed, Iyer is still having a problem with his back. “Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy.

“His back is still giving him trouble,” a source was quoted as saying to TOI. The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31. Iyer’s back pain surfaced during the fourth Test against Australia in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and didn’t bat in that game.

Since then, he missed the ODI series against Australia, missed the subsequent Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final. The right-hander also underwent a back surgery in London in April. Earlier in January, Iyer had missed the ODI series against New Zealand.

The Indian team will travel to Caribbean for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is which starts from July 12.










