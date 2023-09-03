Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul in; Sanju Samson to Miss Out on Indias Squad For ODI World Cup 2023

Home

Kandy: With speculations growing over India’s ODI World Cup squad, late on Saturday night, after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup game in Pallekele was called off – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior national selection committee on late Saturday night picked the 15-member squad. The big takeaway from the squad is Sanju Samson missing. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, along with Suryakumar Yadav find a spot as per a report in The Indian Express. The selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar Ajit Agarkar flew to Sri Lanka to meet captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and discuss the squad before making a final call.

There are a number of cricketers who are part of the Asia Cup squad who did not find a spot in the squad. Players like Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma will feel hurt. India’s batting would have Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav among others. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur would be the all-rounders in the side for the mega-event.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj would be leading the pace battery. Kuldeep Yadav’s name is mentioned in the report but one finds the name of Yuzvendra Chahal missing. This is bound to raise a lot of speculation now.

The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup. Last night, India versus Pakistan game at Kandy was called off due to rain. The Indian side will now play Pakistan again in all probability if they can make it to the Super 4. At the ODI World Cup, India will paly their opener against Australia at Chennai.















