Shreyas Iyer opens Up on nightmare injury, says, Excruciatingly painful, didnt even know…

Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a serious injury while attempting a catch during an ODI against Australia in Sydney last year, opened up about his century

Shreyas Iyer on his spleen injury

Star India batter Shreyas

Iyer

suffered a serious injury while attempting a catch during an ODI against Australia in Sydney last year. Although he successfully completed the diving catch in the deep, but he was left badly hurt. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after reports suggested a concerning drop in his vital signs inside the Indian dressing room.

He later

went through

a medical procedure to control internal bleeding, with the BCCI confirming that he had sustained a spleen injury. After spending time recovering in Sydney,

Iyer

returned to India and began his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Iyer opens up on injury ahead of India vs NZ 2nd ODI

Iyer

made his comeback this month in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored half-century, followed by his India comeback last Sunday in the four-wicket win over New Zealand. A fully fit

Iyer

spoke about his injury on Wednesday, ahead of the second ODI between India and New Zealand in Rajkot.

“

It was painful, excruciatingly painful. I didn’t realise how tough that injury was until I got to know that the spleen is an important part of our body and it’s an organ and I didn’t even know about the word,”

Iyer

said.

“

Then the next day when I was admitted to the hospital, after that I realised, ‘Wow, okay, this was a severe injury.’ Yes, it was (spleen was learnt as a new word that day),” he added.

Iyer had to learn patience and avoid over-exerting

Iyer

, who admits to feeling restless, had to learn patience and avoid over-exerting himself during his recovery.

“This process, I felt that I had to give myself a little bit of time not to over-exert myself because I’m someone who can’t sit in one place. I want to keep doing one thing or another,” he said.

“But this injury especially gave me time to reflect upon myself, rejuvenate and also relax as much as possible because it’s not that you can get up and start working out straight away. You need to give yourself a lot of time and I was told that within six to eight weeks, you will be back to normal and then you can start training. So I just followed the proper guidelines, which I was provided with and then after that it was a smooth sailing ride,” he added.