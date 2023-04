New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer, who complained of back pain during the fourt Test against Australia last month, has been ruled out of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and the World Test Championship (WTC) final, according to reports.

Based on the ESPNcricinfo report, Iyer has agreed to go under the knife. He will be travelling overseas for the surgery and is expected to be out of action for atleast three months before the right-hander can resume playing cricket.





