The BCA Stadium in Vadodara is all set to host the Indian men’s team for the first time as a near full-strength Men in Blue is gearing to face New Zealand side.

liveIndia is all set to start their white-ball series against New Zealand with the opening ODI in Vadodara today (Sunday, January 11). India head into the contest almost at full strength, with their preferred top four reunited as captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer return after recovering from injury. The bowling attack has also received a boost with Mohammed Siraj coming back into the side. New Zealand, on the other hand, are missing several key players, which could make the series a largely one-sided affair. Adding to the occasion, the newly-constructed BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host its first men’s international match, marking the return of men’s international cricket to the city after more than 15 years. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are the only two current players in the squad who were part of the teams that featured in the last men’s international match held in Vadodara. Kohli who has been in a red-hot form will look to carry the momentum, while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will also be looking to make a strong impact with the bat, while Rohit Sharma will once again aim to provide India with a fast start at the top.