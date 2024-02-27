Shreyas Iyer to feature in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy semi-final against TN

Iyer isn’t currently part of the Test squad after being left out following India’s series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam. He made scores of 29, 27, 13 and 35 in his last four Test innings. In Iyer’s absence, his Mumbai team-mate Sarfaraz Khan was awarded a Test cap in Rajkot, where he started with twin half-centuries.
In Kishan’s absence, India first gave KS Bharat a Test recall, before handing a maiden Test cap to Dhruv Jurel, who was named Player of the Match for his 90 and 39* in Ranchi, where India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series. Earlier this month, Kishan had been training with Hardik Pandya, his IPL captain, at a private facility in Baroda.
Mumbai squad for semi-final: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni
