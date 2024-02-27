Shreyas Iyer to feature in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy semi-final against TN

Iyer isn’t currently part of the Test squad after being left out following India’s series-levelling win in Visakhapatnam. He made scores of 29, 27, 13 and 35 in his last four Test innings. In Iyer’s absence, his Mumbai team-mate Sarfaraz Khan was awarded a Test cap in Rajkot, where he started with twin half-centuries.

In Kishan’s absence, India first gave KS Bharat a Test recall, before handing a maiden Test cap to Dhruv Jurel, who was named Player of the Match for his 90 and 39* in Ranchi, where India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series. Earlier this month, Kishan had been training with Hardik Pandya, his IPL captain, at a private facility in Baroda.