Shreyas Iyer to feature in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy semi-final against TN

Iyer and Kishan came under the spotlight after India captain Rohit Sharma said on Monday that players who “have the hunger” to play and perform in Tests will be prioritised when it comes to selection. Iyer, who had been picked for the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match England series, was dropped for the final three Tests. Kishan’s case became more curious after the Jharkhand and India wicketkeeper-batter took a personal break in late December and then opted not to play in Ranji Trophy . In the DY Patil T20 game, Kishan made 19 off 12 balls.