Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif stated on Sunday that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is significant to India’s ICC World Take a look at Championship last hopes as he lauded him for exhibiting nice ability on the fourth day of the second Take a look at towards Bangladesh to win the sport for India. India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in an exciting contest within the second take a look at on Sunday to seal the sequence 2-0 right here on the Shere Bangla Nationwide Stadium, Dhaka “Shreyas Iyer essential for India’s WTC hopes. On a fourth-day pitch, with spinners in type, he confirmed expertise to outlive and win. Can be important for residence sequence towards Australia subsequent 12 months. @ShreyasIyer15,” tweeted Kaif.

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer completed as nation’s main run scorer in worldwide cricket this 12 months.

Iyer was the epitome of consistency and tranquility this 12 months, outdoing the likes of star batters like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with the bat this 12 months. By changing into the very best worldwide run scorer for Staff India, Iyer additionally put a cease to the hegemony of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two of India’s main batters.

This 12 months, Iyer ended with 1,609 worldwide runs at a median of 48.75. He scored one century and 14 half-centuries this 12 months, with better of 113*.

In 5 Take a look at matches this 12 months, Iyer scored 422 runs throughout eight innings at a median of 60.28, with 4 half-centuries. He ends the 12 months with finest Take a look at rating of 92.

In 17 ODIs this 12 months, he scored 724 runs at a median of 55.69. He was extraordinarily constant within the format, scoring one century and 6 half-century in his 15-innings run in 50-over this 12 months, with finest rating of 113*.

Iyer confirmed his prime type in T20Is, too, scoring 463 runs at a median of 35.61 and hanging at a strike fee of 141.15. 4 half-centuries got here out of his bat in 20-over format in 2022, with finest rating of 74*.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Bangladesh was bundled out for 227 within the first innings, with Mominul Haque (84) being the top-scorer. Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) impressed with the ball for India.

India gained an 87-run lead within the match and have been bundled out for 314 of their first innings. Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) posted useful knocks with the bat. Taijul Islam (4/74) and Shakib al Hasan (4/79) have been the standout bowlers for the hosts.

Bangladesh outscored themselves of their second innings however have been nonetheless bundled out for 231 runs. Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) scored useful half-centuries, whereas decrease middle-order/decrease order Nurul Hasan (31) and Taskin Ahmed (31) additionally scored some essential runs after Bangladesh was six down for 113.

Axar Patel (3/68) was the main bowler for India, whereas Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj whereas two wickets apiece. Umesh additionally received a wicket.

With a lead of 144 runs, Bangladesh set India a goal of 145 to win the sequence. India have been diminished 74/7, however Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) held their nerves to take India to a seven-wicket win.

Ravichandran Ashwin was declared ‘Participant of the Match’ for his match-winning knock within the second inning.

Cheteshwar Pujara was named the ‘Participant of the Collection’ for scoring 192 runs in two Checks, together with a century and a half-century.

Temporary Scores:Bangladesh 227/10 and 231/10 (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3-68) vs India 314/10 and 145/7 (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4-74) (Ravichandran Ashwin 42*, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-63).

