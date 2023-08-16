Shreyas Iyers Donates Money in Heartwarming Gesture To Elderly Person; Video Goes VIRAL

Home

Shreyas Iyer Donates Money in Heartwarming Gesture To Elderly Person; Video Goes VIRAL

Iyer was in a car ready to leave and that is when the elderly person came asking for money. Iyer smiled at the person and then put his hand in his pocket, took out the money and gave it.

Here is the video that is now winning hearts and going viral:

A kind gesture from Shreyas Iyer. – He is winning hearts of all people. pic.twitter.com/l5jSIB0DZI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2023

Iyer is bidding to comeback in the national side after an injury. He looked comfortable while fielding in the simulation game over the weekend. He would look to get in the Asia Cup side that is expected to be announced soon. Iyer would be vying for the No. 4 position.

This is the first time, the Asia Cup will be hosted by multiple countries. While Pakistan will host four games, the remaining nine games are to be played on Lankan soil. India will be playing all their games in Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are the defending champions.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal are the six participating teams of Asia Cup 2023 with all the matches to be played in the 50-over format. Nepal, who are making their Asia Cup debut, qualified for the tournament after winning the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup.















