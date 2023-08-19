Shreyas Iyers Fitness Remains A Concern

Home

Shreyas Iyer’s Fitness Remains A Concern – Team India Updates Before Asia Cup 2023 Squad Selection

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are some of the topics that will be up for discussion when BCCI sit to finalise squad for Asia Cup 2023.



(From L) Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: With just two weeks to go before the Asia Cup 2023, the BCCI is yet to announce the touring squad for the continental event which starts on August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. While the majority of the playing XI is more or less finalised, injuries to KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have given BCCI selectors a headache ahead of the all-important tournament.

However, the good news is that Jasprit Bumrah is back in his usual form after taking two wickets in his very first over against Ireland and that too after sitting out for 11 months due to a back injury. While the Indian squad announcement could happen anytime, let’s take a look at the team updates.

Asia Cup Team Selection On August 21

The Indian team for the Asia Cup is likely to be announced on Monday. It is understood that the BCCI wants to see how Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the first two T20Is against Ireland before taking a call on the squad selection. It will also give the Indian think-tank to see the progress of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who has been under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy.

Rohit Sharma To Attend Selection Meeting

India captain Rohit Sharma will attend the team selection meeting in Mumbai. Rohit batted at No.7 against West Indies in the first ODI before making himself unavailable for the rest two. He wasn’t a part of the T20I squad that lost to Windies 2-3 and is also not playing the Ireland series as well. The Mumbai Indians skipper then flew to California to attend a promotional event before returning to India.

KL Rahul Is Fit To Go

KL Rahul is batting really well at the National Cricket Academy nets and looks to be in good shape. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper, who got injured during IPL 2023, underwent surgery before completing a rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. As it looks, Rahul is making a comeback in the Asia Cup.

Shreyas Iyer Fitness Issues

Like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer too looked in good shape and batted really well at the NCA. However, there are concerns about his fitness which is why his comeback in the Asia Cup is in doubt.

SKY First Choice If Shreyas Iyer Is Unavailable

Despite his poor form in ODIs, Surykumar Yadav is likely to be chosen as India’s No.4 in the Asia Cup if in case Shreyas Iyer is not fit. Suryakumar, who is the world’s No.1 T20I batter, has failed to grab the West Indies series with scores of 19, 24 and 35. He regained his form in the T20Is with two fifties.

Tilak Varma’s Timely Knock At BCCI Door

Young Tilak Varma has left the BCCI selectors’ heads scratching. The Mumbai Indians batter who made his India debut in the T20I series against West Indies, showed immense maturity and game awareness and impressed the formers and experts. Some are even considering him as the No.4 left-handed option for the Asia Cup and ICC World Cup.















