Punjab Kings (PBKS) started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League season with a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League season with a training camp in Abu Dhabi, which is being held from February 8 to 14 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.Several key players, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Priyansh Arya, Pravin Dubey and Yash Thakur, are part of the camp, which is focused on fitness, match practice and team bonding ahead of the new season. The Abu Dhabi camp builds on the momentum from PBKS’s successful pre-season outing in Udaipur from January 16 to 20, which featured a mix of senior and young players, helping the squad settle in and gel as a unit.Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings finished runners-up in the 2025 season and will be aiming to go one step further by lifting the elusive IPL trophy in the tournament’s 19th edition.Punjab Kings fell short in the 2025 final as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who won their maiden IPL title with a narrow six-run win. PBKS had an impressive season, finishing at the top of the table with 19 points from 14 matches.Captain Shreyas Iyer led the batting charts for the team with 604 runs, followed closely by Prabhsimran Singh, who scored a total of 549 runs, and Priyansh Arya with 475 runs. On the bowling front, Arshdeep Singh led the bowling attack for Punjab Kings, finishing as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps and ending the season fifth overall among bowlers.Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey