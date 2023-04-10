Shreyas Iyers Special Video Call to Rinku Singh After KKR Beat GT in IPL 2023

Home

Shreyas Iyer’s Special Video Call to Rinku Singh After KKR Beat GT in IPL 2023 | WATCH

Iyer congratulates Rinku via video call (Image: Twitter Screenshot)

Ahmedabad: It was a night to remember for young Rinku Singh on Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium. With the Knight Riders needing 29 off the last over, Rinku miraculously hit five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal to win the game by three wickets. Following the win, the scenes were ecstatic as Rinku’s teammates ran onto the ground to congratulate him. The injured captain of the side, Shreyas Iyer also video-called Rinku after the match to congratulate him. While congratulating Rinku for his good show, Iyer hilariously said, ‘Rinky Bhaiya Zindabad’.

Here is the clip shared by KKR that is now going viral:

With the win, the Knights move to the second position in the points table with two wins in three games. The Rajasthan Royals with two wins in three games is at the top spot because of a healthier net run rate.

Rinku, unbeaten on 48, attributed his miraculous knock to immense self-belief. “I had the belief that I can do this. (Nitish) Rana bhai said to keep the belief and to bat till the end, then we will see what happens.”

“I was just trying to hit sixes. (Umesh) bhaiya was asking me not to think much and just play the ball. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball. It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end,” he said after getting the Player of the Match award in the post-match presentation ceremony.











