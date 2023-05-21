Shubman Gill 2nd IPL Hundred Powers Gujarat Titans To Victory

Home

Shubman Gill proved his class yet again on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy as the young batter’s 2nd IPL hundred powered Gujarat Titans to 6-wicket victory as a dejected RCB team will have to wait yet another year for an IPL silverware.

Gill played a superb knock under pressure which included 5 boundaries and 8 sixes as the 23-year old finished on an unbeaten 52-ball 104. A day when Kohli ignited hopes with his 60-ball ton, Gill went a notch higher and took the limelight towards him and helped GT chased down a total of 197.

The social media is buzzing with the India opener’s name as they can’t stop praising India’s future.

Repeat after me: Shubman Gill is a generational talent. pic.twitter.com/7dY9gbKUvo — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 21, 2023

Shubman Gill showed his class, what we will witness in the next decade in the international level. This day might be a baton passing from Virat to Gill. pic.twitter.com/M19bVvjneF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2023

BACK TO BACK IPL CENTURY FOR SHUBMAN GILL. One heck of a knock by Shubman tonight. The ball striking was second to none, unbelievable stuff by Gill. Take a bow, man! pic.twitter.com/Jpyxq3HyHO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

Oh man, this is not just century, this is our love, will never forget you Shubman Gill. 💙😭 pic.twitter.com/6fdIZdUvMk — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 21, 2023

His innings even prompted ex India and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to take to Twitter and post about him.

What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023















