 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
20.5 C
New York

Shubman Gill 2nd IPL Hundred Powers Gujarat Titans To Victory

Sports
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill’s 2nd IPL Hundred Powers Gujarat Titans To Victory

live

Shubman Gill proved his class yet again on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy as the young batter’s 2nd IPL hundred powered Gujarat Titans to 6-wicket victory as a dejected RCB team will have to wait yet another year for an IPL silverware.

Shubman Gill, Shubman Gill hundred, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT Live, RCB vs GT Live Score, RCB vs GT, RCB vs GT News, RCB vs GT Updates
IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill’s 2nd IPL Hundred Powers Gujarat Titans To Victory. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Shubman Gill proved his class yet again on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy as the young batter’s 2nd IPL hundred powered Gujarat Titans to 6-wicket victory as a dejected RCB team will have to wait yet another year for an IPL silverware.

Gill played a superb knock under pressure which included 5 boundaries and 8 sixes as the 23-year old finished on an unbeaten 52-ball 104. A day when Kohli ignited hopes with his 60-ball ton, Gill went a notch higher and took the limelight towards him and helped GT chased down a total of 197.

The social media is buzzing with the India opener’s name as they can’t stop praising India’s future.

His innings even prompted ex India and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to take to Twitter and post about him.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights