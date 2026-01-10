Home

Shubman Gill BREAKS silence on exclusion from T20 World Cup 2026 squad, says, I am where…

Shubman Gill was excluded from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad following his disappointing form in the format. Despite coming under heavy scrutiny, there was an expectation that the team management might persist with the opener, especially given his role within the leadership group. However, the selectors opted for a bold call, and picked Ishan Kishan ahead of Gill after the latter’s impressive run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Speaking ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, Gill opened up about his exclusion from the T20I setup for the first time, particularly with the T20 World Cup knocking at the door. Rather than showing frustration, the 26-year-old struck a calm and reflective note, accepting the decision and stressing his commitment to remaining focused on his long-term journey in the game.“Firstly, it is my belief that in my life, I am where I am supposed to be. Whatever is written in my destiny, I will have it. As a player, I want to win games for my team, but having said that, I respect the selectors’ decision. I wish the T20 team the very best. I hope that they win the World Cup,” Shubman Gill said ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series.Gill’s remarks reflected acceptance, viewing the setback as part of the natural ups and downs of a professional career. Although he has been excluded from the T20 World Cup squad, but he remains a key figure in India’s ODI plans, where he continues to lead the side.The ODI series against New Zealand, is scheduled to start on January 11 in Vadodara. Gill has an deal chance to answer his critics. He has produced outstanding performances in the 50-over format over the past two years, and if he maintains that form, a return to the T20I setup could be on the cards, particularly with changes likely after the home World Cup.