July 21, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Shubman Gill Faces Citicism After Another Failure at No. 3 During Ind-WI 2nd Test

2 min read
20 mins ago admin


  Shubman Gill Faces Citicism After Another Failure at No. 3 During Ind-WI 2nd Test

WI vs IND: Gill once again failed to get a big score against the lacklustre Windies attack as he perished for 12 runs.

Shubman Gill

Trinidad: Young India batter Shubman Gill, who had been doing well opening the batting for India, was shifted to the No. 3 slot after Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped. In the first Test against the Windies, Gill could not get going as he was dismissed for six runs. In the second Test at Trinidad on Thursday, Gill once again failed to get a big score against the lacklustre Windies attack as he perished for 12 runs. Now, the management is facing criticism as fans want him back as the opener of the side. Meanwhile, young Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the two outings he has had as India’s opener, he has got a big hundred in his Test debut at Dominica and then in the second Test at Trinidad – he backed it up with a fluent fifty.

Here is how fans are reacting to Gill at No. 3:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli reached close to a memorable hundred in his 500th International game after the West Indies put up a much needed fight to limit India to 288 for four at stumps on day one of the second Test here on Thursday.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (80 off 143) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) shared a brisk 139-run stand to provide another perfect launch pad before the West Indies struck four times in the afternoon session to put brakes on India’s scoring rate. Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket. Overall, 84 overs were bowled on the opening day.










