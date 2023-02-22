Home

Sports

Shubman Gill For KL Rahul? India Cricketer Predicts Possible Changes In Playing XI For 3rd Test Against Australia

KL Rahul has been going through a tough form in Tests lately with just 38 runs coming in his last three innings in the ongoing BGT.

Shubman Gill will likely replace KL Rahul for India’s third Test against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik believes there will be just one change in the India playing XI for the third Test against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with Shubman Gill replacing struggling KL Rahul.

Rahul has been in the news for all the negative reasons, particularly his consistent failure for India in the longest format of the game. The last time Rahul scored a century and a fifty was during India’s tour of South Africa in 2021-22.

Since then, Rahul has played 10 innings with a highest score of 23. In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, the right-hander had scores of 20, 17 and 1 in the first two Tests that India won.

“I have to go with Shubman Gill, he’s just batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the playing XI. I feel very bad for KL Rahul, I think he’s been under the scanner,” Karthik opined during a chat show on Cricbuzz.

The veteran wicketkeepet also backed Rahul for the kind of player he is but felt that Rahul needs a break, recharge himself and then come back fresh for the ODIs. “He is a class player and is very good in all formats. But at this point in time, I don’t think it’s the technique.

“I think it’s because of what happens between the ears that’s really troubling him. He might need some time off from the game to go back and come back fresh for the ODIs,” added Karthik, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.











