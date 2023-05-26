Shubman Gill Hundred, Mohit Sharma Fifer Power Gujarat Titans Into Final

live
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Highlights: Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill’s 129 to post 233/3. In reply, Mumbai Indians bowed down to Mohit Sharma’s 5/10 to be all out for 171.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Shubman Gill smashed a 60-ball 129 as Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter the Indian Premier League final here on Friday. GT will take on Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash here on Sunday.
Gill’s explosive knock ensured GT reached 233 for three after being sent into bat in the Qualifier 2. Chasing a mammoth target, MI never looked in the hunt despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 38-ball 61 and were eventually bowled out for 171 in 18.2 overs. For GT, Mohit Sharma (5/10) was the pick of the bowlers, while Rashid Khan (2/33) also did his bit with the ball.
Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal