Shubman Gill Is In Great Form, Hope He Continues That, Says Rohit Sharma After Mumbai Indians Loss

Shubman Gill’s 60-ball 129 included seven fours and 10 sixes and powered Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.



Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his third IPL ton. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shubman Gill’s brilliant run with the bat is certainly a positive for Rohit Sharma ahead of the much-important World Test Championship final next month despite Mumbai Indians’ loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Gill’s 60-ball 129 that incluuded seven fours and 10 sixes, powered Gujarat Titans to a huge 233/3 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. In reply, Mumbai Indians were struck by a couple of injuries before going down by 62 runs despite Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) providing some resistance.

It was also a game to remember for Mohit Sharma, who after being introduced in the 15th over, finished with figures of 2.2-0-10-5. It was due to Mohit’s fiery bowling that Mumbai Indians collapsed from 149/4 in 14 overs to 171 all-out in 18.2 overs

Heaping praise on Gill, Rohit hoped that Gujarat Titans opener continue his good form in the coming days. “It was a great total, Shubman batted really well. Got to give credit to Shubman, he is in great form and I hope he continues that (smiles),” Rohit said after the game.

The Mumbai Indians skipper reiterated that they wanted someone in their side to bat just like the way Gill did. “We wanted one batter just like how Shubman batted till the end, and you never know – one side is shorter and the wicket was good, anything can happen, credit where it is due, Gujarat played well,” he added.

Gill revealed that the over in which he hit three sixes gave him the momentum. “The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That’s when I realised it could be my day. It was a good wicket to bat on as well,” he added.

“I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the New Zealand series after the T20I World Cup. I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL,” he added. Post IPL 2023, Gill will take the long flight to London along with others for the WTC final against Australia starting on June 7 at the Oval.

Gill, who scored a century in his last Test, will be opening the innings for India along with Rohit.
















