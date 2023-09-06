September 6, 2023

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Attain Career-Best ICC ODI Rankings

Gill has broken into the top three among batters, attaining the third spot with 750 rating points, thanks to his unbeaten 67 against Nepal on Monday.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan Attain Career-Best ICC ODI Rankings. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai, Sep 6: Riding on their exploits at the ongoing Asia Cup, young India opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan have achieved career-best ratings in the latest ICC ODI Rankings released on Wednesday.

Gill has broken into the top three among batters, attaining the third spot with 750 rating points, thanks to his unbeaten 67 against Nepal on Monday. He is trailing second-placed Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa by 27 points.

Kishan, on the other hand, has risen 12 places to the 24th spot with 624 rating points, thanks to his brilliant knock of 82 in the tournament’s opening meet against arch-rival Pakistan in Pallekele.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to lead the chart with 882 rating points following his vibrant knock of 151 versus Nepal during the competition opener in Multan.

Among the bowlers, pacer Mohammed Siraj is the highest-ranked Indian in eighth place with 652 rating points, followed by left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (614) at 12th and returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah at 35th.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood dominated the bowling list with 705 rating points.

In the all-rounders’ chart, Hardik Pandya remains the only Indian in the top 20, ranked tenth with 220 rating points, while the list is led by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (372).










