Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishans BROMANCE Pictures During Indias Training Session Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Goes VIRAL

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shubman Gill-Ishan Kishan’s BROMANCE Pictures During India’s Training Session Ahead of WTC Final 2023 Goes VIRAL

WTC Final 2023: The bonhomie they share was on display as ICC shared a few pictures. In the pictures, you can see Gill and Kishan enjoying themselves in each other’s company.

Shubman Gill, Shubman Gill news, Shubman Gill age, Shubman Gill updates, Shubman Gill runs, Shubman Gill records, WTC Final 2023, Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan news, Ishan Kishan age, Ishan Kishan runs, WTC Final 2023 Schedule, WTC Final 2023 squads, WTC Final 2023 venue, WTC Final 2023 live streaming, Oval, Cricketing venues, Best Cricket venues, India at Oval, India's Record at Oval, India in England, Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus Head to head, Cricket News, World Test Championship final 2023, ICC Rules, wtc rULES, WTC Final 2023 rules
WTC Final 2023 (Image: ICC)

London: We are roughly a little over two days away from the start of the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023 in Kennington Oval, London. While the training has been in full swing for both teams, it was the bromance between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan that stole the show. It is no secret that the two young cricketers are close friends. The bonhomie they share was on display as ICC shared a few pictures. In the pictures, you can see Gill and Kishan enjoying themselves in each other’s company.

Here is the post from ICC that is now going viral:

While Gill is a certainty to make the XI, for Kishan – it is doubtful. Given his good run of form recently, Gill would be one of the keys to India’s fortunes in the UK.

Meanwhile, there are whispers that Kishan has copped an injury during the training session. Kishan got hit by a rising Aniket Chowdhury delivery at the Oval nets on Sunday.

After being hit, Kishan immediately came out of the nets and was seen in some sort of concerns. The BCCI medical team quickly attended Kishan and also was seen some applying ice over the area that got hit. The doctors also bandaged the hit area on Kishan’s hand.

Kishan, who is yet to make a Test debut, was named in the India squad for WTC final after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury.










Source link

Previous article
What Happens if Ind-Aus Match Ends in Draw or is Washed Out?
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights