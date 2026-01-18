Home

liveThe three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is set for a series decider as the teams clash in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. With the series level at 1-1, the winner of this match will seal the series. India secured a four-wicket win in the opening ODI at Vadodara. Chasing 301, Virat Kohli led from the front with a fluent 93 off 91 balls, while KL Rahul stayed unbeaten on 29 to guide India to victory with an over remaining. New Zealand made a solid comeback in the second ODI at Rajkot. KL Rahul once again stood tall for India, and samshed an unbeaten 112 to help the hosts post 285. But Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out powered the Black Caps to a comfortable seven-wicket win, levelling the series. The focus now shifts to Indore, where New Zealand will aim to secure their first-ever ODI series win in India, following their historic Test series triumph in 2024. India, meanwhile, will be keen to maintain their strong record against the Kiwis at home.