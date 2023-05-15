 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Shubman Gill Lights Up Ahmedabad With Maiden Hundred During GT vs SRH Match

Sports
The social media just couldn’t stop buzzing in praise of the flamboyant batter as the 23-year takes pole position in the orange cap standings of the ongoing season. 

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Lights Up Ahmedabad With Maiden Hundred During GT vs SRH Match. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill was simply unstoppable on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he lights up Ahmedabad with his maiden IPL hundred during an Indian Premier League 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After losing Wriddhiman Saha for a duck early in the innings, Gill alongside Sai Sudarshan stitched an important partnership for Gujarat and the Indian opener made most his chances and brought up his century in 56 balls. His innings included 13 fours and a solitary six.

The social media just couldn’t stop buzzing in praise of the flamboyant batter as the 23-year takes pole position in the orange cap standings of the ongoing season.

Gill is now the first ever Gujarat Titans batter to score a hundred in the cash-rich league. He was later on dismissed on 101 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.










