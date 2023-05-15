Shubman Gill Lights Up Ahmedabad With Maiden Hundred During GT vs SRH Match

The social media just couldn’t stop buzzing in praise of the flamboyant batter as the 23-year takes pole position in the orange cap standings of the ongoing season.
Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill was simply unstoppable on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium as he lights up Ahmedabad with his maiden IPL hundred during an Indian Premier League 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After losing Wriddhiman Saha for a duck early in the innings, Gill alongside Sai Sudarshan stitched an important partnership for Gujarat and the Indian opener made most his chances and brought up his century in 56 balls. His innings included 13 fours and a solitary six.
HISTORY – SHUBMAN GILL BECOMES THE FIRST GUJARAT TITANS BATTER TO SCORE A HUNDRED.
Gill is breaking record books at the age of 23. pic.twitter.com/UbUNjqtY4G
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 15, 2023
Only players to have an ODI 200, T20I 100 and a IPL 100 –
Chris Gayle
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
We joined the elite list💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/E1JBZICRUn
— Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ (@OverMidWicket) May 15, 2023
HUNDRED FOR SHUBMAN GILL.
Maiden IPL Hundred for Shubman Gill. He smashed 100* runs from 56 balls against GT. What a hundred by Gill – WHAT A PLAYER. pic.twitter.com/Eusc9ZBlAP
— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 15, 2023
First player to score 100 for GT and his first hundred in IPL
SHUBMAN GILL❤️ pic.twitter.com/HvWoNeoxN5
— ♚ (@balltamperrer) May 15, 2023
The real generational talent
Shubman Gill u beauty congrats on Maiden IPL 100 😍😎👏 pic.twitter.com/wk2IQlFFCm
— jashh (@JashViratian82) May 15, 2023
Gill is now the first ever Gujarat Titans batter to score a hundred in the cash-rich league. He was later on dismissed on 101 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.