Home

Sports

‘Shubman Gill Little Lazy With His Footwork But Cheteshwar Pujara..’: Ravi Shastri Slams India Batting For ‘Error In Judgement’

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara misjudged the ball and gifted their wicket in the World Test Championship Final 2023.

‘Gill Little Lazy With His Footwork But Pujara..’: Ravi Shastri Slams India Batting For ‘Error In Judgement’

London: Indian legendary cricketer Ravi Shastri slams the Indian batting side for misjudging the ball in the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia at The Oval, England. When came to bat Indian batter Shubman Gill was playing decent but the batter lost his wicket early as he misjudged the ball and gifted his wicket to Scott Boland.

India lost both their opener before tea on a score of 37. After that, Chetshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli came to play but Pujara repeated the same mistake the veteran Test cricketer misjudged the ball and gave his wicket to Cameron Green on just 14 runs. All of Australia’s five bowlers took a wicket each as India’s top four batters failed to pass the 15-run mark in front of accurate and relentless lines and lengths.

Former India coach said that Shubman Gill is young and he will learn but it is very dissapointing to see Cheteshwar Pujara misjudging the ball.

“That is leaving it poorly because the front foot has just gone across. It should be going towards the ball; he was looking to play it and then decided whether he should leave it. You see, the way he is leaving it, the off-stump is exposed. The front foot is still middle stump when it’s actually going towards off stump. Watch that front foot. It should be further across and towards the ball. He thought it was outside the off stump. It was an error in judgment,” Shastri said on air.

“We talk about leaving the ball in England and we always talk about knowing where your off stump is. This is not knowing where your off stump is. See, Shubman Gill being a little lazy with his footwork. He will learn; he is still young, but Pujara will be very disappointing seeing that. It should have been a little further towards the ball and across the line of the ball. That’s why they keep telling you – know where your off stump is,” added the former India coach.

However, A 71-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat till off-spinner Nathan Lyon took the latter out 15 minutes away from stumps, as Australia dominated another day of proceedings in the marquee clash, as 12 wickets fell on day two, compared to three scalps picked on day one.















