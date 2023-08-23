Home

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Opens Up On Why His Partnership With Rohit Sharma Can Help Team India Upcoming Tournament

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be key for India in Asia Cup 2023 and World Cup 2023. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: The Indian Cricket team young and talented opener Shubman Gill expressed that his partnership with Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma could prove vital in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign which is going to be played from October to November.

The Rohit-Shubman pair has been constantly scoring runs for the Indian team at the top. The opening pair has amassed 685 runs at an average of 76.11 in nine partnerships, and interestingly the number jumps to over 85.37 if only the opening partnership is being considered. Recently, the right-handed batter was also adjudged as the International Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the ODI Player of the Year in the CEAT Cricket rating awards.

All eyes will be on the Indian opener when they will start their Cricket World Cup campaign as the Men in Blue looks to emulate their success in 2011. In an interaction with the International Cricket Council ( ICC), the 23-year-old feels that Rohit Sharma allowed him to unveil his complete arsenal freely.

“It feels great to be able to open with him, especially knowing that all the focus is on him. He’s someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself and play the way I want to play the game. So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game,” Gill said.

“I think because his (Rohit’s) targeted areas are a bit different (to mine). He loves to go aerial in the Powerplay. And I’m someone who likes to find the gaps and keep getting those boundaries, and he’s someone who likes to hit sixes. So I think that combination works well,” Gill added.

The Rohit-Shubman duo has crossed 50 runs on six occasions during their opening stand, including 143 and 212 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year.

The Men in Blue recently defeated the Caribbean side in a three-match ODI series and will look to take the winning momentum in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Rohit Sharma-led side will start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in a must-awaited clash on September 2.

