Shubman Gill Plays Down Comparisons With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of IPL 2023 Final

Shubman Gill Plays Down Comparisons With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Sachin Tendulkar

IPL 2023: Gill is in the form of his life as the batter slams 800 plus runs in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League so far including two centuries.

Ahmedabad: In the wake of comparisons of young Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, there have been suggestions on social media that the young opener can carry forward the batting legacies of the legend’s mentioned above. But amid all of this, Gill has responded and he has played down all such comparisons.

Gill, who is in the form of his life, breached the 800-run mark in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It includes three centuries and four fifties this season. He is also the current Orange Cap holder. Reacting to the comparisons, the 23-old opener reckoned that the legacies of players like Tendulkar and Kohli are ‘immortal’ and can’t be defined.

“See it’s great when people see it but I don’t really see that way because the generation that all of these people Sachin sir, Virat bhai, and Rohit Sharma have inspired is beyond. Had we not won the 1983 World Cup, had there not been a Sachin Tendulkar….had we not won the 2011 world cup would I be as much inspired, maybe or maybe not. So, these kinds of legacies, things kind of things are immortal. you can’t really define their legacies,” Gill told ANI.

Gill recently smashed a whirlwind ton against Mumbai Indians in a must-win game at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium.

After play was washed out on the day of the schedule IPL 2023 final, the much-awaited game has now been postponed to Monday. Fans would be hoping for a full game and that rain stays away without disturbing proceedings. The forecast for Monday is not all that great from a point of view of fans as there are chances of scattered rains in the evening in Ahmedabad.
















