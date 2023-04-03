Shubman Gill Reacts After Fan Share 20,000 Rs Premium Suites Ticket Experience GT vs CSK Match

Home

As the IPL returns to the home-and-away format after four years, the Narendra Modi Stadium was jam-packed and for a moment, one would have been mistaken for the gathering to be the one from Chepauk in Chennai.

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill reacted after a fan shared his experience of watching the Indian Premier League 2023 opening ceremony and IPL opener match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31.

An Instagram User named submoun geel took his Instagram and shared a video where he was using the luxury of premium suites he captioned, “20,000Rs Premium Suites Ticket experience GT vs CSK match❤️.”

After the video went viral on social media, Shubman Gill reacted to the post saying that “Sahi hai bhai. Hame toh chal kar jana padta hai😂.”

During the broadcast, despite the blue of Gujarat Titans being largely visible, it was thoroughly outsmarted by the yellow of Chennai Super Kings, with the decibel level going high whenever MS Dhoni’s picture appeared on the giant screen, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

As Mandira Bedi gave the opening address, just like she did at the WPL last month, the giant IPL logo was shining brightly in the middle. Around it were the logos of all ten teams, giving it the resemblance of the solar system.

The stadium suddenly began to give the feel of a live music concert with Arijit taking centre stage and the vociferous crowd joining him to sing along to his sensational chartbusters. Arijit began with simple yet melodious vocals and then hit the high notes, followed by taking a round of the ground in a buggy.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya was glued’to Arijit’s soulful performance while Chennai skipper MS Dhoni, who got the loudest cheers from the capacity crowd, was calmly seated in the dugout, listening to the trending tracks.

Tamannaah got their energy levels up through her graceful moves. But the Chennai fans, outnumbering Gujarat supporters, had another moment when Rashmika’s “Vanakkam Chennai Super Kings” got louder cheers than “Kem cho Gujarat Titans?”, followed by her dancing to some popular songs, including the chartbuster Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR.

When the performers as well as dignitaries from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were called upon the stage to conclude the opening ceremony, Dhoni and Pandya arrived on grand chariots.

Despite Pandya being the home captain, the cheers, the crowd, upwards of 1,00,000, erupted in joy with chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni’, something which will be heard more during Friday’s match.

A drone show is expected to take place during mid-innings, featuring a choreographed dance of more than 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium, to form 2D and 3D imagery.











