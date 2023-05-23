Shubman Gill Reply To Virat Kohli Thank You RCB Post Will Make Your Day

Home

Sports

Shubman Gill’s Reply To Virat Kohli’s Thank You RCB Post Will Make Your Day

Kohli said that the side will aim to make a strong comeback in the next season after a disappointing exit from IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill’s Reply To Virat Kohli’s Thank You RCB Post Will Make Your Day

New Delhi: After losing the do-or-die match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Dream of winning their maiden IPL title also ended. After the match, RCB fans started trolling Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill as he smashed a magnificent 104 not out off 52) to power Gujarat Titans to a thrilling win and knock RCB out of the tournament.

On Tuesday, Kohli said that the side will aim to make a strong comeback in the next season after a disappointing exit from IPL 2023.

The former India skipper, who has seven IPL hundreds to his name, asked RCB to hold their heads high.

“A season which had it’s moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed, but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger,” said Kohli on Instagram along with pictures.

Shubman Gill takes no time to rply on Virat Kohli’s Instagram post as GT opener commented:

On the other hand, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who is currently the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2023, thanked the fans for the support and wished other teams luck for playoffs. �

“What a great 2 months of @iplt20 it’s been. Unfortunately the tournament has ended for us. Thank you everyone for the support and making it so special. Good luck to the last 4 teams. Now some home time,” wrote Du Plessis on instagram.

With the loss in their last league game, RCB finished the IPL 2023 at the sixth position with 14 points.















