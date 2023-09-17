September 17, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Shubman Gill SNAPPED With Beautiful Female Fan Draws HILARIOUS Reactions Ahead of Ind-SL Asia Cup 2023 FINAL

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shubman Gill SNAPPED With Beautiful Pakistani Girl Fan Draws HILARIOUS Reactions

Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill spotted with Pakistan girl fan ahead of summit clash versus Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill, Shubman Gill news, Shubman Gill age, Shubman Gill updates, Shubman Gill runs, Shubman Gill records, Ind vs SL, Shubman Gill girlfriend, Ind vs SL squads, Ind vs SL updates, Asia Cup 2023 Final, Asia Cup 2023 final updates, Cricket News, India vs Sri Lanka
Shubman Gill With Pakistani Girl Fan (Image: X)

Colombo: Young Shubman Gill received praise from all quarters after his brilliant show against Bangladesh in India’s last Asia Cup Super 4 match recently in Colombo. India may have ended up second best against Bangladesh, but Gill once again gave a glimpse of why he is rated as one of the best in the business. Apart from Gill’s batting, something else also made news and that was the stylish opener getting snapped with a Pakistani fan. The Pakistani fan has in the past claimed that she happens to be a Virat Kohli fans and is spotted often during India and Pakistan games. ‘

Here is the picture taht is gaining all the attention on social space. Take a look at the picture and a few comments:

Meanwhile, India have called named Washington Sundar as a replacement for injured Axar Patel ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium on September 17, the BCCI confirmed on Saturday night. All-rounder Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during India’s Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday which the Men in Blue lost by six runs.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

India Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming For September 19 to 21

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Cricket Team Will Reach India For ODI World Cup 2023 on September 27

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Return

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

India Schedule, Timings, Live Streaming For September 19 to 21

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Pakistan Cricket Team Will Reach India For ODI World Cup 2023 on September 27

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shubman Gill SNAPPED With Beautiful Female Fan Draws HILARIOUS Reactions Ahead of Ind-SL Asia Cup 2023 FINAL

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Return

3 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.