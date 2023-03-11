Home

Shubman Gill Stands Tall For India Against Australia In Ahmedabad; Scores 2nd Test Hundred

This was Shubman Gill’s first Test century against Australia in five games. His previous best against the mighty Aussies was 98 in Brisbane in 2021.

Subman Gill pulls one through the on-side against Australia on Saturday. (BCCI/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill scored his maiden hundred against Australia and second overall on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test in Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, this venue is home for Gujarat Titans, the franchise Gill plays for in IPL.

Interestingly, this was Gills first Test century against Australia in five matches since his debut in 2020. His previous best was 98 in Brisbane in 2021. Gill, who scored his first Test ton against Bangladesh last year, has been in brilliant form across formats.

At the start of the year, Gill grabbed everyone’s eyeballs with a double ton and a century in the same ODI series against New Zealand at home. However, he was left on the bench in the first two Tests in the ongoing BGT, much to the disappointment of former cricketers and experts.

With KL Rahul failed to live up to his expectation, Gill was drafted into the playing XI in the third Test in Indore that India lost by eight wickets. In Indore, Gill scored 21 and 5.

Opening the innings with Rohit Sharma on Friday, Gill looked to be in sublime form on a pitch that has assisted the batters in this Test. He first put on 74 runs for the opening wicket with his captain, before contributing another 113 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara.

However, Pujara was dismissed just at the stroke of Tea on Day 3 for 42. At Tea, India reached 188/2, still trailing by 292 runs. Virat Kohli is batting with Gill in the middle.











