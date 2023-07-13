Shubman Gills HILARIOUS Dance Move Video Goes VIRAL During Ind vs WI Test at Dominica

Home

Shubman Gill’s HILARIOUS Dance Move Video Goes VIRAL During Ind vs WI Test at Dominica | WATCH

Shubman flaunted his dance moves and seemed to be enjoying himself thoroughly.

Dominica: It was a day to remember for the touring Indian team at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday. While India dominated proceedings on the opening day of the first Test, the stands were empty as there was not much buzz around the game after the hosts could not qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first-time ever. But Indian opener Shubman Gill lit up the atmosphere with his hilarious dance moves. He flaunted his dance moves and seemed to be enjoying himself thoroughly.

Gill broke into his move during the change of overs. Here is a clip that is now going viral on social space.

DO NOT MISS! Keep your eyes 👀 on the right side of the screen, we have a surprise Shubman Gill package for you! He is truly enjoying the Caribbean atmosphere 🥳 🎉🕺🏻#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jZRlqFdofl — FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores: West Indies 150 Allout (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60) vs India: 80/0 (Jaiswal: 40*, Rohit: 30*)

