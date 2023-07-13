Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Shubman Gills HILARIOUS Dance Move Video Goes VIRAL During Ind vs WI Test at Dominica

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shubman Gill’s HILARIOUS Dance Move Video Goes VIRAL During Ind vs WI Test at Dominica | WATCH

Shubman flaunted his dance moves and seemed to be enjoying himself thoroughly.

Shubman Gill, Shubman Gill news, Shubman Gill age, Shubman Gill runs, Shubman Gill updates, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies schedule, India vs West Indies live score, v live cricket score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Live cricket score, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score, India tour of West Indies, Cricket News, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News
Shubman Gill Dance

Dominica: It was a day to remember for the touring Indian team at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday. While India dominated proceedings on the opening day of the first Test, the stands were empty as there was not much buzz around the game after the hosts could not qualify for the ODI World Cup for the first-time ever. But Indian opener Shubman Gill lit up the atmosphere with his hilarious dance moves. He flaunted his dance moves and seemed to be enjoying himself thoroughly.

Gill broke into his move during the change of overs. Here is a clip that is now going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, India were 80 for no loss in reply to West Indies 150 all-out in the first innings on day one of their opening Test.

After some anxious start, the left-right new opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (40 batting) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30 batting) saw through the day in their unbroken stand.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets to trigger the collapse as the hosts West Indies folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores: West Indies 150 Allout (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60) vs India: 80/0 (Jaiswal: 40*, Rohit: 30*)

India will look to dominate day two now that they are in a commanding position.










Source link

Previous article
Moahmmed Siraj Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch During 1st Test Between Ind-WI
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights