Shubman Gills Sister Shahneel ABUSED on Social Space After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

Shubman Gill’s Sister Shahneel ABUSED on Social Space by Virat Kohli Fans After GT Knock RCB Out of IPL 2023 | VIRAL TWEETS

Looks like Shahneel’s move to post pictures on social media has backfired as she is receiving hatred from RCB fans.

Bengaluru: It was a day to remember for young Shubman Gill. The GT opener hit another century on Sunday to help the Titans beat the Royal Challengers by six wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium. Gill’s sister Shahneel was there in the stands to see her brother get those runs. Shahneel posted pictures of her with friends cheering for the Titans. Looks like Shahneel’s move to post pictures on social media has backfired as she is receiving hatred from RCB fans.

“What a wholesum day,” Gill’s sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.

Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli – Anushka pardoned that “IIT graduate” who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this. — ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023

Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister) This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light🏃 GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket❤

Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI — Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023

“I am in good form, it’s about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it’s all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief. The new ball was holding a bit, but it got easier to bat on. The ball was getting wet, it was difficult for their spinners to bowl,” Gill said at the post-match presentation where he bagged the player of the match award.















