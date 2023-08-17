August 17, 2023

Shubman Gills Video of Spending Time With Kid in Heartwarming Gesture Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Gill, who was in the West Indies tour recently, was also seen saying something to the young fan.

Shubman Gill Heartwarming Video (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Mumbai: Young India batter Shubman Gill, who would be a key member of the Indian set-up in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, was seen interacting with a young fan. He also got clicked with the fan is a gesture the kid would remember forever. Gill, who was in the West Indies tour recently, was also seen saying something to the young fan. Not much could be heard due to the poor audio of the clip. Gill would in all probability be opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Asia Cup.

India batter Shubman Gill reached his career best 25th position in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, released on Wednesday, following a half-century in the fourth match of the recently concluded series against West Indies in Lauderhill last week.

The 23-year-old Gill has moved up 43 places after scores of 77 and nine in the last two T20Is of the five-match series that the West Indies won 3-2.

His previous best in the format was 30th position, attained in February, after he registered India’s highest score in T20Is, an unbeaten 126 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Gill’s opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, with whom he added 165 runs in the fourth match, has also made rapid progress in the latest weekly update, to reach 88th position for his player of the match; effort of 84 not out off 51 deliveries.

Meanwhile, West Indies opener Bandon King’s 85 not out off 55 balls has lifted him five places to a career-best 13th position while Kyle Mayers (up two places to 45th) and Shimron Hetmyer (up 16 places to 85th) have also moved up.

In the rankings for bowlers, West Indies’ left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein is up three places to 11th and Jason Holder is up two places to 25th after they bagged two wickets each in the final match while Romario Shepherd’s match-winning four-wicket haul has lifted him 20 slots to 63rd position.










