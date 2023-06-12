Menu
Shubman to be Suspended? Ricky Ponting Makes BOLD Prediction Following Gill’s Controversial Tweet During WTC Final

By: admin

Date:


Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting reckons Gill could be penalised and there are chances he gets suspended as well. 

Shubman Gill in all smiles during India’s training session. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

London: So, will young Indian opener Shubman Gill be suspended for his controversial tweet during the World Test Championship final 2023 at the Oval? Gill took to Twitter and made a post that has stirred massive controversy following his dismissal in the second essay.

Gill cheekily tweeted emojis of magnifying glasses and a face palm.

Gill was dismissed after Cameron Green took a sensational catch at gully. The catch was referred to the third umpire as it did not look clean. After watching many replays, the umpire gave it in favour of Australia. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting reckons Gill could be penalised and there are chances he gets suspended as well.

“Something is definitely going to come of that. There will be some sort of fine, or maybe even a suspension. That is a direct crack at the umpire for the decision that they made. You can’t do that. The whole world was going to do that for him … he didn’t need to say a word,” Ponting said on Channel 7.

Following the catch on Day 4, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green reacted to the catch. “I knew I caught it straight away. I know it looks a bit weird but I knew. The openers got off to a flying start so it is always nice to get that first (out) to settle our nerves.”

Indian captain Rohit Sharma also spoke about the catch and expressed his dissappointment over the decision given by the third umpire.

“When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it’s a final and we were at that important stage of the game as well. So that was to me a little disappointing,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.










