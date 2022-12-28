Simeone takes blame for Atletico Madrid’s struggles

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone stated that he’s primarily liable for the group’s scenario because it has failed to search out its greatest type and sits in fifth place in LaLiga.

Atletico has not been in a position to observe up the success of 2021 when it received the Spanish league, because it fights to remain within the European qualification locations and was eradicated from the Champions League, ending backside of Group B.

“We have a great squad, four players in the World Cup final, maybe the one who is not giving his all is the coach,” Simeone advised reporters on Wednesday.

“I’m the one who has to improve so that they can raise their level in LaLiga. It’s more or less the same names that won LaLiga. The basis of starters are there, it’s the coach who is failing more than other things.”

The Argentine coach additionally spoke about Portuguese ahead Joao Felix after native media experiences stated he may depart the membership resulting from a tense relationship with Simeone.

“We have differences, but I have always looked for the best for the club. To squeeze the maximum out of everyone until the last day that I am there or those who have to be there,” Simeone stated.

“(Felix) is important for the team. If he transmits to us what we saw in the World Cup, he will be very important. He has conditions and talent and the team needs his qualities.”

Atletico returns to LaLiga motion on Thursday internet hosting Elche.