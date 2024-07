SL vs IND 2024, SL vs IND 2nd T20I Match Report, July 28, 2024

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka wasn’t too fussed about batting first in what was a must-win for them after they had lost the opening T20I on Saturday . The hosts also made one change with offspin-bowling allrounder Ramesh Mendis replacing left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka. Ramesh, 29, wasn’t originally part of Sri Lanka’s squad and was later added as a standby after they were depleted by illness and injury.