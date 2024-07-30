SL vs IND 2024, SL vs IND 3rd T20I Match Report, July 30, 2024

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs India

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20I against India in Pallekele. Having already lost the series, Sri Lanka will be looking to avoid a whitewash.

Given the weather around – the toss was delayed by 70 minutes, and the start of the match by an hour, because of rain and then a wet outfield – both teams wanted to bowl first. The match is being played on a fresh pitch, which is expected to help spinners.

India made four changes, making sure everyone in the squad got at least one game. Shubman Gill, who had missed the second T20I with neck spasms, returned, while Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar and Khaleel Ahmed got their first game of the series. Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh made way for them.

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Chamindu Wickramasinghe, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Matheesha Pathirana