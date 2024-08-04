SL vs Ind 2024 – Sri Lanka bring in Kamindu Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay and bat against unchanged India

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bat vs India
This left Sri Lanka with just the one frontline seamer in Asitha Fernando – they also have the part-time medium-pace of Janith Liyanage if needed – and five spin options including Asalanka, a part-timer who picked up three wickets in the first ODI, including two in two balls to seal the tie.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Asitha Fernando.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
