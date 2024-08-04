Sports

SL vs Ind 2024 – Sri Lanka bring in Kamindu Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay and bat against unchanged India

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 4, 2024
0 18 1 minute read
SL vs Ind 2024 - Sri Lanka bring in Kamindu Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay and bat against unchanged India

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bat vs India

Aiming to go one better after tying the first ODI in dramatic circumstances, Sri Lanka chose to bat in the second match of the series. Charith Asalanka, their captain, had no hesitation in making the decision: the pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is expected to play similarly to the one that hosted Friday’s series-opener, and provide increasing help for the spinners as the match progresses.
Sri Lanka made two changes. One was a forced legspinner-for-legspinner swap, with Jeffrey Vandersay replacing Wanindu Hasaranga who is out of the series with a hamstring injury. The other seemed to reflect the conditions Sri Lanka expect, with batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis, who bowls spin, replacing the fast bowler Mohamed Shiraz, who made his debut in the first ODI.

This left Sri Lanka with just the one frontline seamer in Asitha Fernando – they also have the part-time medium-pace of Janith Liyanage if needed – and five spin options including Asalanka, a part-timer who picked up three wickets in the first ODI, including two in two balls to seal the tie.

India named an unchanged XI, with their captain Rohit Sharma stressing on the need for adaptability as he looked ahead to another chase in challenging conditions.

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Avishka Fernando, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Kamindu Mendis, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Asitha Fernando.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 4, 2024
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batter and coach, dies at 71

Anshuman Gaekwad, former India batter and coach, dies at 71

July 31, 2024
Suryakumar after India's Super Over heist: I told the team I had seen such kind of games

SL vs Ind, 3rd T20I – Washington Sundar ‘had no idea I had to bowl the Super Over’

July 31, 2024
Suryakumar after India's Super Over heist: I told the team I had seen such kind of games

Suryakumar after India’s Super Over heist: I told the team I had seen such kind of games

July 30, 2024
Impact Player rule, increasing uncapped player retentions on IPL agenda

Impact Player rule, increasing uncapped player retentions on IPL agenda

July 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow